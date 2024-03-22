OPINION: People are more than their politics

By Kate Zydor

Opinions Editor

With the 2024 presidential election rapidly approaching, tensions are rising between voters on the left and the right side of the political aisle. Campaign season has officially begun and politicians are taking on one another in the media while working tirelessly to convince the American people that they are best suited to be the leader of the free world.

Reproductive rights, gun control, immigration laws and the state of the economy are issues that both sides are passionate about, with former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden taking vastly opposing stances. This divide is so great that there are no clear policies proposed that will appease voters on both sides of the spectrum.

It is important for us as college students, especially as a new generation of voters, to advocate for our beliefs and form educated political opinions. With that being said, in my day-to-day life and on social media, I have encountered many individuals who will judge a person’s character based on their political views.

A person’s politics are shaped by many factors including their upbringing, lived experiences, religion, race and socioeconomic status. Our opinions and unique ways of thinking are what make us special as individuals and allow for independent thinking.

Take reproductive rights and immigration as examples. People's viewpoints are shaped by the lens through which they see the world. I do not believe that by being pro-life, people are inherently against women’s rights, nor do I believe that a person who advocates for open borders is a proponent of crime.

There are just two examples of common stereotypes, weaponized by political parties to convince the American people that the other side does not care for their well-being. We as young people cannot and should not be so easily manipulated.

But, despite our differences, certain sentiments unite us and are ones that most can identify with. For instance, if I decided to randomly survey students at the College about their attitudes towards racism, sexism and other forms of discrimination, I am confident that 99% of respondents would agree that they do not stand for such prejudice. The view that discrimination is wrong is not political, but one that has to do with a person’s sense of humanity.

At the end of the day, people are defined by how they treat and respect others and their desire for self-betterment – not by their politics. When you think of who you are as a person, is the first thing that comes to mind politics? I guarantee you that it’s not. You’re most likely picturing your family, friends, achievements, hobbies, positive traits or the struggles that you have overcome. We must keep this in mind when we’re tempted to judge someone based on which end of the political spectrum they identify with.

Throughout high school and, now, college, I’ve seen too many friendships end over arguments over who a person supports politically. By limiting our possibilities for communication with people of competing parties and interests, we also limit our opportunities to understand society in deeper and more meaningful ways.

You’ll never persuade someone to your way of thinking without first taking the time to understand their perspective. Being educated on an issue involves knowledge of the history of how the issue evolved to what it is today – not just reading headlines and internet summaries. Internalizing opposing views challenges us to craft better justifications for our own, and in some cases, changes the way that we see a situation.

Can you imagine only associating with people who thought the same as you about everything? That would be a horribly boring way to live. We can only arrive at solutions to some of these complex problems that face society by learning the art of listening to one another.

By listening, I don’t mean that we have to agree; but, we do have to earn one another’s respect and seek to understand one another’s points of view.