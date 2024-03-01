TCNJ named top producer of Fulbrights

In the Fulbright directory , there are 24 grantees produced from the College (Photo courtesy of Shane Gillespie / Photo Editor).

By Ally Uhlendorf

Arts & Entertainment Editor

The U.S. Department of State has appointed the College as one of the top “Fulbright-Producing Institutions” in the state of New Jersey for the 2023-2024 academic year. Along with Princeton and Rutgers, the College is one of three institutions to receive this title.

The Fulbright Program is one of the country’s first established international educational exchange programs. The program is designed to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries.

“The specific requirements and opportunities vary depending on the host country, but some of the common ways Fulbright grants can be used include: conducting research; completing a one-year master's degree program; and working as an English Teaching Assistant,” said Jennifer Palmgren, assistant provost for academic affairs. “One of the goals of the program is to promote mutual understanding, so participants are expected to live, work and engage with the host community during the grant.”

According to the United States Department of State, the program is led by the U.S. government and partners with more than 160 countries. The program offers opportunities for students, scholars, artists, teachers and many other professionals to pursue their professional passions.

In the Fulbright directory, there are 24 grantees produced from the College. Since 2010, the college has produced 21 Fulbright grantees, showcasing the institution’s commitment to global education and exchange.

For the 2023-2024 academic year, three graduates from the College were selected for Fulbright awards. Jennifer Choi ‘18, Master of Art in Teaching ‘19, Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages Certification ‘22, earned an English Teaching Assistantship in South Korea; Maeve Franklin ‘23 received an English Teaching Assistantship to Taiwan; and Serina Montero ‘23 received an English Teaching Assistantship to Spain.

Montero reflected on her experience of participating in the University Teaching Assistantship, expressing gratitude for the opportunities she has received through the program. She emphasizes the myriad of benefits applicants can gain based on their specific grants, showcasing the diverse avenues the Fulbright Program offers for personal and professional development.

“There are various career and academic benefits that individuals gain based on their specific interests and specific grants,” Montero said. “For me, the University Teaching Assistantship in Spain has allowed me to explore the world and improve my Spanish before I look for a full-time job in the States.”

Additionally, Montero gained new global knowledge, and she encourages students to continue expanding their knowledge.

“One of my takeaways from working at a university abroad is the importance of global and language diversity in the classroom,” Montero said. “As someone who has been working toward Spanish fluency for years, I encourage anyone who is studying to keep going. Languages can build bridges and unlock doors.”

To apply for the Fulbright awards, students can either send an application through the College’s process or as at-large candidates. “If [students] apply through the campus process at the College, they will have the opportunity to meet with a campus committee in September to review their application prior to the national deadline,” Palmgren said.

The competition opens in April, and the national deadline is in October. For aspiring Fulbright candidates, the College is planning a Fulbright information session on April 8.