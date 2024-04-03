OPINION: Celebrities deserve the basic human right to privacy

By Kate Zydor

Opinions Editor

As consumers of social media and news outlets, it is no secret that our generation idolizes celebrities and public figures. The details of these people’s lives are frequently the subject of headlines, making it easy to forget that they are just that — people.

Because they choose to place themselves within the public sphere, society has grown accustomed to having the personal lives of celebrities within their reach. In fact, I would argue that people feel entitled to such information, justifying this mindset by claiming that these figures would not have a platform without their fans’ support.

While it is true that with fame comes notoriety, it has gotten to a point where celebrities are being harassed 24/7, in public and online, fearing for their safety and the safety of their loved ones. The media is largely responsible for creating a culture that lacks boundaries, as they work tirelessly to expose celebrities’ family dynamics, dating history, relationship status, past mistakes and even medical issues.

To make matters worse, when a celebrity finally has a nervous breakdown after being made to feel powerless by the world, people call them crazy or say that by choosing their lifestyle, they got what they had coming to them.

As “ordinary” people, we have the luxury of coming home after a busy day to the security that our homes provide. Now, just imagine how it would feel to never be able to escape the demands and opinions of others, not even in the place where you are supposed to feel comfortable.

Take the British royal family as an example. Princess Diana, a kind-hearted and beloved member of this monarchy, died in a car accident for the sake of a few good paparazzi shots. Judging from what Kate Middleton has experienced lately, it is evident that people have not learned from the consequences of this tragedy.

After having abdominal surgery in January, the Princess decided to keep her diagnosis from becoming public knowledge, and rightfully so. In a statement from Kensington Palace, her “desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible” and her “wish that her personal medical information remains private” were clearly articulated to the media.

However, she made few public appearances in the months post-surgery, prompting the Internet to conjure false allegations, scrutinize every photo published of her and attempt to access her medical records. Scrolling on TikTok in March, all I saw on my For You Page were claims that Kate Middleton had run away from the Royal family, Prince William cheated on her and that she gained weight.

On March 22, Middleton addressed this media frenzy, revealing a cancer diagnosis and stating that she and her family are doing the best “we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

Looking at this situation objectively, I am left with one question: What is wrong with our society that we have forced a scared and sick woman to reveal her medical history to hundreds of millions of people amidst treatment? I can not even begin to tackle the question of why people feel it’s their right to access her private medical documents.

With all the emphasis on mental health awareness today, it stands to reason that harassing and slandering people, no matter their status, would be frowned upon; but unfortunately, this is not the case. Instead, we dehumanize celebrities under the guise of having a vested interest in their well-being.

While I acknowledge it is unrealistic for celebrities to be left alone entirely — after all, they are celebrities — clear boundaries must be set to combat this badgering that has become so normalized.

Following the most recent breakup of our favorite celebrities is one thing, but it’s another to seek out the most intimate details of their lives. To strip someone of their basic human right to privacy is cruel and robs them of their ability to process their emotions in healthy ways. I know first-hand how easy it is to get wrapped up in every scandal publicized in the media; however, at the end of the day, we are only entitled to the information that a person chooses to share, celebrity or not.

These people who seem larger-than-life are only human beings, many of whom have families and problems unbeknownst to us. Celebrities are worthy of dignity and must be granted the room to grow as someone experiencing life for the first time — just as every one of us is.