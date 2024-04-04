OPINION: Spring is the worst season

By Nicholas Steinhauser

Staff Writer

With the arrival of spring, I began thinking about this season compared to others. Spring is thought of as a beautiful, peaceful time, but this perception of the season is rarely, if ever, true. When stacked against each other, I believe spring to be the worst season for many reasons.

The weather is an important part of what makes every season unique, and I believe that is a category in which spring is sorely lacking. While some people find the summer too hot or the winter too cold, spring tends to be a middle-ground with an extreme amount of rain. This kills the mood of the environment and makes days seem gloomier than usual.

Winter is understandably an unpopular time because it’s cold and the days feel shorter. However, there is a sense of coziness and warmth that you feel indoors, keeping you in a relaxed and tranquil mood. This is something I do not feel whenever there is rainy weather in the spring.

Compared to spring, the summer has warmer days and less rain to boot, which makes it more enjoyable than the spring. Not to mention, there are still very cold days in the spring that are off-putting.

Autumn has this majestic, whimsical feel to it that is difficult to explain. The leaves falling out of the trees and changing colors, the nice, cool breeze in the air and the notable seasonal holidays make this season better than spring.

Spring also exacerbates seasonal allergies due to the high counts of pollen in the trees. For anyone who does not have allergies, they are the worst. Dealing with constant stuffy noses and always needing tissues makes you feel much more ill and uncomfortable than you should be during this time of year.

The beginning of spring is also when college classes get more hectic for most people. Students are met with excessive workloads from the beginning of March to the end of April, often leading to burnout. This associates early spring with the negativity of overwork and the difficulties of college classes. Also, due to the constant rainy and gloomy weather, many people experience seasonal depression that makes this time of year challenging for them.

Spring is very unremarkable in terms of notable events and holidays. While winter has major holidays like Christmas and New Year, and the fall has Thanksgiving and Halloween, spring only has Easter as a big event. Summer is also lacking in this department, but I feel that the overall contributions it brings to the table in terms of the environment and enjoyment make it better than spring. With only Easter being a major holiday, there is not much to look forward to once it is over — besides the end of classes, of course.

When stacked against each other, spring just feels like it has fewer unique elements compared to the other seasons. What it does do well, other seasons do it better. Spring is undoubtedly the weakest of the four seasons and unfortunately the least enjoyable one.