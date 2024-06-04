BREAKING: Board of Trustees announces intention to appoint Michael Bernstein as permanent president of TCNJ

By Alena Bitonti

Arts & Entertainment Editor

The Board of Trustees intends to appoint Michael A. Bernstein as the College’s 17th president, effective upon a formal vote on June 6, according to an email sent to members of the campus community on Tuesday.

The decision follows a performance assessment by Roderick McDavis, principal manager and CEO of AGB Search, which included interviews with the College's “key stakeholder groups” and feedback from the campus community.

“We carefully considered the campus feedback alongside our own assessment of the interim president’s performance and saw a clear alignment between the attributes sought by the community and those exhibited by Dr. Bernstein,” said board chair Rebecca Ostrov in the email.

Bernstein was hired as interim president after former President Kathryn Foster stepped down in June 2023. During his time at the College, Bernstein initiated the LIONS Plan and created several working groups to develop recommendations intended to reduce or eliminate budget deficits.

As of May 9, these working group reports have been completed and are under review by the cabinet. Proposals include cuts to core curriculum and degree requirements, reduction of adjunct faculty and the creation of a School Continuing Education and Professional Studies. Some LIONS Plan initiatives, if approved, could begin as early as the fall.

The Board of Trustees will meet on June 6 in the Business Building. Bernstein will be appointed after a formal vote of the board during the public session of the meeting.

“The Board is confident that with President Bernstein’s leadership and our community’s talent, creativity, and commitment, TCNJ will continue to serve as an exemplar for public higher education for generations to come,” Ostrov wrote.